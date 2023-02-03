Good news, amateur home cooks and aspiring vegans — Jane Goodall authored a vegan cookbook! Although the legendary ethologist and environmentalist released the book, called #EATMEATLESS in 2021, we're somehow just finding out about it now. And it goes without saying we're beyond stoked to test out her recipes for every family dinner, potluck, and night in, to show our friends and family just how amazing cooking and eating plant-based can be.

"For the health of humankind, the environment, and the animals that inhabit it, the Jane Goodall Institute presents a collection of recipes to illustrate the how and why of vegan eating," the Amazon description reads. "Crafted especially for curious cooks looking to incorporate healthier dietary practices and those interested in environmental sustainability, these eighty recipes gives home cooks the tools they need... [to] take advantage of their own community’s local, seasonal bounty."

"Along with colorful food photography, quotes from Jane Goodall interspersed throughout transform this vegan staple into an inspiring guide to reclaiming our broken food system: for the environment, for the animals, and for ourselves," it continues. "Whether you’re interested in reducing your family’s reliance on meat or in transitioning to a wholly vegetarian or vegan diet, this book has the information and inspiration you need to make meaningful mealtime choices... #EatMeatLess."

What kinds of things can we expect from Goodall's cookbook?

Jane Goodall's book is an awe-inspiring read that you likely won't just be picking up to plan dinner. The queen herself wrote the foreword, (so you can expect some serious wisdom there), as well as a wide range of recipes that cater to just about anyone. According to the Google Books preview, the never-ending table of contents includes: breakfast, soups, sides and salads, mains, desserts, and basics. And not to mention, it's illustrated with full-page photos of both the food and Goodall herself.

The foreword delves into how the meat industry affects the planet, and therefore, how supporting the meat industry is supporting a cruel and pollutive industry. Goodall connects it all back to her love for animals, and how the meat industry is not only killing animal life on Earth — it's affecting humanity, too. Each section starts with a quote from Goodall about the importance of supporting responsible agricultural practices and why going vegan is so important.

Each recipe has easy step-by-step instructions — and each dish looks incredible! From Blueberry Buckwheat Muffins to Chickpea, Spinach, and Carrot Curry, there's an incredibly diverse range of meals. That said, we're excited to test out the recipes for ourselves.

Is Jane Goodall vegan?

As you may have guessed, Goodall is — in fact — vegan herself. According to AARP, she had been vegetarian for a long time, but eventually gave up animal byproducts to do more for the planet, as to not support the animal agriculture industry.