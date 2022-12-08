Here's How Much Water Almonds *Really* Waste Per Year — Hint: It Doesn't Even Compare to Dairy

With the rising popularity of nut milks, many are leaving dairy behind as a distant memory. And while all kinds of nut milks are on the market now, one of the most popular is almond. Of course, this is a better option than dairy, as water waste, pollution, and animal abuse runs rampant in the highly corrupt industry. But many argue almond farms waste large amounts of water.

So, to settle the argument, we're investigating: how much water is used to grow just one almond?