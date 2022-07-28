These days, many of society's greatest — and most viral — food trends originate from the vast world of TikTok. Whether we're talking cloud bread or pasta chips, there are countless recipes that we've attempted, failed to make, or simply ogled at. But one of the latest edible TikTok crazes is something called Pink Sauce, and TBH, we're kind of obsessed.

The viral condiment serves as a tasty and aesthetic ode to the upcoming Barbie Movie. But is Pink Sauce vegan?