Can Allergies Make Your Lymph Nodes Swell? Here's What Could Actually Be the Cause By Kori Williams Nov. 7 2023, Updated 1:31 p.m. ET

No matter what time of the year you get them, so many of us can agree that having allergies isn't great. The sneezing, stuffiness, rashes, and more are all uncomfortable at best. Sometimes, you also have to deal with another symptom: swollen lymph nodes. Although it's annoying, can allergies actually cause swollen lymph nodes or is something else to blame? It turns out that there is more to this story. Here's what's actually going on in your body.

Source: iStock

Can allergies cause swollen lymph nodes?

According to Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, allergies can sometimes cause swollen lymph nodes, although uncommon. General inflammation can be more likely. When your body is reacting to something it's allergic to, several chemicals, including one called histamine, are released, which causes the swelling.

Although seasonal and food allergies can cause swollen lymph nodes, this can also be brought on by allergic asthma. Asthma is a condition where the airways are restricted as an allergen is being breathed in, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Source: iStock

What's more likely to cause swollen lymph nodes is a secondary infection caused by a weaker immune system. Allergies can harm the body's defenses. So, while it may seem like your lymph nodes are enlarged because of allergies, the real answer could be that an allergen disrupted your body's normal functioning and made you more susceptible to getting sick.

Additionally, lymph nodes can swell for other kinds of medical reasons. The Mayo Clinic says the most common causes are infections, especially infectious mononucleosis, better known as mono, but they can also rarely be the result of cancer. And WebMD points out that some medications can also cause this. If you're concerned about what's going on, reach out to your doctor. The swelling often goes down independently and is nothing to worry about.

Source: iStock

Can allergies cause only certain lymph nodes to swell?

There's no clear information on whether allergies only cause certain lymph nodes to swell. However, the Mayo Clinic states that the most likely nodes to swell are located in your head (such as under your jaw), neck, under your arms, and groin area.