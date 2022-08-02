Oatly and Other Drinks Recalled for Potential Cronobacter Sakazakii Infection

Foodservice company Lyons Magnus is recalling a number of drink products due to a possible microbial contamination, namely the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall list includes a number of drinks made by popular brands, such as Oatly, Premier Protein, and Stumptown.

What exactly is Cronobacter sakazakii, and what symptoms should we look out for? Keep reading for the details on this bacteria and the recall.