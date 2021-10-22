Onion Salmonella Outbreak Has Infected Hundreds of Consumers in 37 U.S. States

ProSource Produce LLC, an Idaho-based company, made a voluntary recall on all onions distributed from Chihuahua, Mexico between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2021, according to 9News. A massive salmonella outbreak has infected at least 652 people in 37 U.S. states (numbers may be higher for those who didn't seek medical attention) and 129 were hospitalized. The highest infection numbers were in Texas which had 158, Oklahoma which had 98, Virginia which had 59, and Maryland which had 48 cases of the disease.

The onions were shipped to nine different retailers, wholesales, and food service customers, including: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial. Symptoms of salmonella include: diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, and they generally tend to show within six hours of consumption.

Authorities are now urging people to throw their onions away, even if they aren't labeled, to potentially steer clear of an infected onion.

"Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging," the CDC stated in a release. "If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them."