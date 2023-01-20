Breyers Is Releasing Oat Milk Versions of Its Classic Flavors

Calling all ice cream enthusiasts — another frosty vegan treat has officially hit grocery store shelves. Renowned ice cream giant, Breyers, released its first pints of almond milk ice cream back in 2017, but the company has just released something to appease nut-free consumers and oat milk fans alike. That's right: Breyers just released oat milk ice cream — and it goes without saying we're dying to try some this weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Thus far, vanilla is the only oat milk-based flavor that Breyers currently has available. But it seems as though the brand could have some big plans in store. "Love ice cream but don't love the dairy? Have no fear! Breyers Non-Dairy Vanilla is here! Made with real oat milk and loaded with sustainably sourced vanilla and real flecks of vanilla bean — there’s no dairy in sight," reads a statement on Breyers' website.

"This dessert is made with real diets in mind and is not only dairy free, but also gluten free and Kosher. Enjoy this creamy and delicious oat milk frozen dessert made with the Breyers quality you trust," the company continues. It goes without saying we're already planning our late night snack.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where and when you can get Breyers' oat milk ice cream:

Breyers' classic vanilla ice cream is something many of us dream about at night (myself included), so it goes without saying a version made from oat milk is making all of our plant-based dreams come true. Not only is the ice cream made with real oat milk, but per GoDairyFree, it's also kosher, gluten-free, and it's made with sustainably sourced vanilla beans. And what's more, Breyers is making history as one of the first companies to release dairy-free ice cream in that iconic 1.5-quart tub.

Article continues below advertisement

That's equal to about three pints, which in short means you definitely won't have to make as many trips to the store. And for $6.89 per tub, that isn't too shabby. As of right now, the company has not confirmed if there are more flavors rolling out with the oat milk base. But based on the diversity of the company's almond milk flavors, such as Vanilla Peanut Butter and Mint Chocolate Chip, more are likely to come — as long as the oat milk version proves to be popular.

As per Vegconomist, Breyers' oat milk vanilla ice cream is currently rolling out — which means securing some might take a while, depending on where you live. According to vegan Instagram foodie, @bigboxvegan, you can currently find the product at certain Publix stores, which has locations throughout the southeastern U.S., including in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. Hopefully, more grocery stores will follow suit soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Breyers' parent company, Unilever, is further expanding its vegan ice cream portfolio.

Unilever is really upping the ante these days. In addition to the release of oat milk-based Breyers, per Chew Boom, the brand is also releasing a new line of dairy-free Talenti gelato. The four flavors include Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Blueberry Crumble, Caramel Toffee Crunch, and Double Cookie Crunch, made with cashew butter and oat milk.