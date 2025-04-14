or
Car Seat Recalls 2025: An Ongoing Guide to Defective Products

This list will be updated as more car seats are added.

Lauren Wellbank - Author
By

Published April 14 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET

A little girl covers her face with a hat while sitting in a car seat
Source: Daisy D/Unsplash

Car seats are a must-have for just about any parent or caregiver. As such, these items are an essential addition to baby registries and birthday present requests from pregnancy through the tween years.

Because these seats are tasked with the most important job imaginable — keeping babies and children safely restrained whenever they are riding in a moving vehicle — they are heavily regulated.

And, when something goes wrong, or they fail to meet a regulation, they get pulled from the market as part of a recall. We've put together this list of all of the car seat recalls to hit the news in 2025. Check back frequently, because we're going to keep adding to the list if and when any additional ones are announced.

For now, here's what you need to know before you hit the road with a kiddo in tow.

car seat recall
Chicco issues a recall of more than 30,000 car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared an announcement from Chicco USA, Inc on Mar. 27, 2025. According to the manufacturer, some of the MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child seats allowed for too much movement during car crash simulations. As such, the company decided to recall model numbers 07079561970070 and 04079561190070

The company's statement further explained that there was no known fix for the issue at the time of the recall, but that it was working on one.

MyFit Zip Air Harness + Booster Car Seat
Source: Chicco

Consumer Reports says that the recall involves 30,984 seats that were manufactured between September 2020 and August 2024. Fortunately, there haven't been any injuries reported as a result of this recall.

Anyone with questions about the MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child seats is being directed to reach out to Chicco's customer service by calling 1-877-424-4226, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by calling 1-888-327-4236.

