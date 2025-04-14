Car Seat Recalls 2025: An Ongoing Guide to Defective Products This list will be updated as more car seats are added. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 14 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Daisy D/Unsplash

Car seats are a must-have for just about any parent or caregiver. As such, these items are an essential addition to baby registries and birthday present requests from pregnancy through the tween years. Because these seats are tasked with the most important job imaginable — keeping babies and children safely restrained whenever they are riding in a moving vehicle — they are heavily regulated.

And, when something goes wrong, or they fail to meet a regulation, they get pulled from the market as part of a recall. We've put together this list of all of the car seat recalls to hit the news in 2025. Check back frequently, because we're going to keep adding to the list if and when any additional ones are announced. For now, here's what you need to know before you hit the road with a kiddo in tow.

Chicco issues a recall of more than 30,000 car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared an announcement from Chicco USA, Inc on Mar. 27, 2025. According to the manufacturer, some of the MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child seats allowed for too much movement during car crash simulations. As such, the company decided to recall model numbers 07079561970070 and 04079561190070 The company's statement further explained that there was no known fix for the issue at the time of the recall, but that it was working on one.