A Boxed Vegan Mac and Cheese Has Been Recalled Because It Contained Dairy Milk Undeclared allergens were present in the allegedly vegan mac and cheese boxes. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET

Yet another deplorable company with poor quality assurance has put countless customers' lives at risk by failing to disclose allergens present in their food. Yes, indeed, this time a company selling boxed vegan mac and cheese put customers at risk who maintain a vegan diet — for their morals and ethics, religious beliefs, health reasons, or other justifications — by failing to disclose milk as one of the allergens present in the food.

What is the nature of the recall, who is the offending brand, and where are the affected stores where the items were sold? We answer all of these questions, and more, below. Continue reading to learn all about the recall of not-so-vegan boxed mac and cheese that contained multiple undisclosed allergens and frustrated many of their loyal customers.

Gooder Foods Inc. is recalling its boxed vegan mac and cheese due to undeclared allergens.

According to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, Gooder Foods, Inc has recalled five lots of their vegan boxed mac and cheese due to the undisclosed inclusion of milk, which is an allergen. The official name of the vegan boxed mac and cheese product is Goodles Vegan is Believin’ — Plant-Based White Cheddar with Spirals.

The lot codes for the recalled vegan boxed mac and cheese are as follows: 09725N (Best Buy Date: July 7, 2026)

09825N (Best Buy Date: July 8, 2026)

09925N (Best Buy Date: July 9, 2026)

10025N (Best Buy Date: July 10, 2026)

10125N (Best Buy Date: July 11, 2026). Each of the five lot codes contains the same UPC: 850031990074. The five boxes are all 5.25 oz.

As if that weren't enough, the brand failed to disclose another allergen on a separate box of mac and cheese, as well. An additional three lots of the Goodles Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells contain undisclosed cashews, which are also an allergen that can put countless lives at risk if consumed without warning.

The lot codes for the recalled Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells boxed mac and cheese are as follows: 10125 N (Best Buy Date: July 11, 2026)

10425 N (Best Buy Date: July 14, 2026)

10525 N (Best Buy Date: July 15, 2026). Each of the three lot codes contains the same UPC: 850031990159. The five boxes are all 6.0 oz.

"Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the company announcement on the FDA website. "The issue was discovered through consumer feedback ... There have been six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’."