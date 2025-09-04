or
Taylor Farms Recalls Salad Kits Due to Undeclared Allergens

People are being advised to discontinue using the salad kits at once.

Lauren Wellbank - Author
By

Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:35 p.m. ET

A bunch of different salads are clustered together
Source: Lusia Brimble/Unsplash

Salad is often touted as a super healthy meal option, which is why so many people love reaching for ready-made salad kits that contain everything they could ever way to turn their lettuce into a well-balanced meal. However, shoppers who purchased certain Taylor Farms salad kits are going to want to press pause on their healthy meal, since the company has announced that they are recalling a salad kit that was sold in 25 different states across the U.S.

Not only is Taylor Farms recalling the kits, but they are also asking shoppers to discontinue using them immediately out of an abundance of caution.

So, what has Taylor Farms recalling its salad kits? And which ones are included in the sweeping recall? Continue reading as we break the recall down and share everything that we know about what happened with these veggie packed salad dishes.

A bowl of salad sits next to a jar of salad dressing
Source: Unsplash
Taylor Farms is recalling pre-made salad kits.

The company shared the news at the end of August 2025, which was immediately followed up by an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the announcement, the company revealed that they were pulling Honey Balsamic Salad Kits off the shelves after it was discovered that the kits contained Asian Sesame Ginger dressing.

The dressing contains soy and sesame ingredients, where are allergens and could pose a serious threat to anyone with a food allergy.

The salads are easy to identify, and they come in a white, yellow, and orange bag that features a clear window that allows shoppers to see the lettuce inside the kit.

"Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit" appears across the front of the bag, according to the alert. The recall includes the 6 and 8.3 ounce bags with codes beginning with TFRS on the back of the bag. The products also have a best by date of Sept. 4, 2025.

The kits were sold across the country, in states like Texas, Kentucky, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware and Ohio. You can get a complete list by visiting the FDA website.

What should you do if you purchased the recalled Taylor Farms salad kits?

Shoppers are being advised to dispose of their salad kits immediately, even if they do not have an allergy to soy or sesame. This is a break from traditional advice, which usually instructs shoppers that they can keep the products that contain undisclosed allergens as long as they aren't allergic to the ingredients.

The FDA notes that shoppers can also return it directly to the stores where they purchased the salad kits for a refund.

Fortunately, there haven't been any illnesses or injuries as of the time of publication. And considering the short shelf life of this product, hopefully that means there won't be any in the future either since the salads won't continue to be good for very long after the recall was initially announced by the company and the FDA.

Anyone with questions about this recall is being instructed to contact Taylor Farms directly by calling 855-455-0098 during regular business hours.

