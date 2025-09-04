Taylor Farms Recalls Salad Kits Due to Undeclared Allergens People are being advised to discontinue using the salad kits at once. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:35 p.m. ET Source: Lusia Brimble/Unsplash

Salad is often touted as a super healthy meal option, which is why so many people love reaching for ready-made salad kits that contain everything they could ever way to turn their lettuce into a well-balanced meal. However, shoppers who purchased certain Taylor Farms salad kits are going to want to press pause on their healthy meal, since the company has announced that they are recalling a salad kit that was sold in 25 different states across the U.S.

Not only is Taylor Farms recalling the kits, but they are also asking shoppers to discontinue using them immediately out of an abundance of caution. So, what has Taylor Farms recalling its salad kits? And which ones are included in the sweeping recall? Continue reading as we break the recall down and share everything that we know about what happened with these veggie packed salad dishes.

Source: Unsplash

Taylor Farms is recalling pre-made salad kits.

The company shared the news at the end of August 2025, which was immediately followed up by an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the announcement, the company revealed that they were pulling Honey Balsamic Salad Kits off the shelves after it was discovered that the kits contained Asian Sesame Ginger dressing. The dressing contains soy and sesame ingredients, where are allergens and could pose a serious threat to anyone with a food allergy.

The salads are easy to identify, and they come in a white, yellow, and orange bag that features a clear window that allows shoppers to see the lettuce inside the kit. "Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit" appears across the front of the bag, according to the alert. The recall includes the 6 and 8.3 ounce bags with codes beginning with TFRS on the back of the bag. The products also have a best by date of Sept. 4, 2025.

The kits were sold across the country, in states like Texas, Kentucky, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware and Ohio. You can get a complete list by visiting the FDA website.

@usarecalls 🚨New Food Recall! Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling the Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit due to undeclared sesame and soy allergens. The recall was initiated in response to a recall by Latitude 36 Foods, LLC. The salad kit was distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. The recalled salad kits have code dates starting with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” date up to and including September 4, 2025. #recalls #foodrecall #taylorfarms ♬ original sound - USA Recalls

What should you do if you purchased the recalled Taylor Farms salad kits?

Shoppers are being advised to dispose of their salad kits immediately, even if they do not have an allergy to soy or sesame. This is a break from traditional advice, which usually instructs shoppers that they can keep the products that contain undisclosed allergens as long as they aren't allergic to the ingredients. The FDA notes that shoppers can also return it directly to the stores where they purchased the salad kits for a refund.