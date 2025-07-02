400 Cases of Organic Blueberries Have Been Recalled Due to Deadly Listeria Contamination Listeria contamination can be deadly for certain individuals. By Jamie Bichelman Published July 2 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash

Due in part to horrendous quality assurance and rock-bottom oversight by manufacturers, various produce items in the U.S. have been recalled throughout the year due to Listeria contamination. So much so, in fact, there appears to be a new Listeria outbreak or unfortunate report of fatalities due to Listeria contamination with alarming frequency. The latest Listeria outbreak comes via contaminated blueberries of the organic variety. If you enjoy consuming blueberries, you'll want to read this.

What brand of blueberries have been contaminated with Listeria? Who is the manufacturer, how has this happened, and are they repeat offenders? Brace yourselves, as we report on the details of the Listeria-laden blueberries below, who is affected by the recall, and what to do if you find that you, your family, or friends have purchased the impacted blueberries.

400 blueberries were recalled in July 2025.

According to Newsweek, but curiously with no known report filed on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website, the Georgia-based manufacturer Alma Pak International LLC issued a recall of 400 boxes of organic blueberries on June 9. On July 1, the FDA elevated the classification of the recall to a Class I recall, which is their most dire degree of public health hazards.

"The recall was initiated after the firm obtained positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing of the product," according to Newsweek. Each of the 400 boxes of the Alma Pak International LLC organic blueberries weighs 30 lbs., and contains the Lot numbers: 13325 G1060 / 13325 G 1096. The 400 boxes were apparently only shipped to one customer based in North Carolina, but it is unknown if they were distributed elsewhere after that.

According to a June 2019 announcement on the FDA website, Alma Pak also recalled frozen blackberries after the product tested positive for Norovirus. The Great Value Frozen Blackberries (sold at Walmart) and Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries (sold at Save-A-Lot) contained the highly contagious Norovirus that could have had severe repercussions for customers with compromised immune systems, as well as children and older adults.

Alma Pak blueberries were contaminated with Listeria.

The 400 boxes of organic blueberries that were recalled received an elevated classification recall due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes upon being tested. Per the FDA, a Class I recall in their classification system indicates that there is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Furthermore, according to Newsweek, "Listeria infection, or listeriosis, may lead to a range of symptoms in infected individuals. For those experiencing less severe infections, symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, which often last between one and three days." That's not all. Newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems could experience life-threatening symptoms.