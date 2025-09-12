Target To Recall Popular Food Item Due To Undeclared Allergens This could be life-threatening for anyone with a food allergy. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Shabaz Usmani/Unsplash

Many Target shoppers love the convenience of being able to swing by the retailer's grocery section while they shop in the store. If you're someone who has taken advantage of this aspect of Target's shopping experience, you may want to take an extra close look at your freezer. That's because the company has recently announced a recall. That's right, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared the details of Target's burrito bowl recall, and it's a very important one to read.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the FDA, this nationwide recall contains important information for anyone with a food allergy, since it appears that the products being sold were done so with an undeclared allergen. As many of you know, a food allergy can be life-threatening for some people, so it's urgent that anyone who has one take a look at what the FDA is saying about the recall, and how you can get reimbursed if you've purchased the items being pulled from Target's shelves.

Source: Zoshua Colah/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA has announced a recall of certain burrito bowl products sold at Target.

According to a Sept. 10, 2025 alert posted on the FDA's website, One Frozen, LLC is recalling certain lots of its Good & Gather™ Frozen Burrito Bowl due to undeclared shellfish, namely shrimp. This includes the Southwest-Style product, which was sold in 12-ounce bags. Lot codes for the recall can be found on the back of the red bag under the Nutrition Label, and they include the following codes: L5055-1

L5055-2

L5055-3

L5055-4

L5055-5

L5055-6 These bags will also have a best buy date of 08/24/2026.

According to the FDA, there were about 57,240 of these bags sold nationwide between April 2025 and the date the items were recalled, and they were sold in all 50 states. The recall has already been updated once since it was originally issued, so should visit the FDA's website to verify that no new information has been shared about the Good & Gather™ Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style products.

Article continues below advertisement

What should you do if you purchased the recalled items?

If you are allergic to shrimp or shellfish you should discontinue using this product at once. Those interested in a refund are being advised to contact Target's Guest Relations by phone at 800-440-0680 during regular business hours. While the FDA notice doesn't say anything about those without food allergies, sometimes they will say that people who aren't allergic to the undeclared allergen can continue to consume the recalled items as normal. However, this recall notice does not say that.