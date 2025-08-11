The FDA Has Issued a Nationwide Recall of a Popular Sweetener NuNatruals has recalled two different sweeteners as a result of a labeling error. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 11 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Elena Leya/Unsplash

Do you use artificial sweeteners? Then you're going to want to pay attention, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a recall alert about NuNaturals Sweetener. According to the FDA warning, there was a labeling error with two of the company's products that could put those with food allergies in a dangerous situation if they end up consuming the wrong NuNaturals sweetener.

Fortunately, the FDA has shared everything you need to know about the label mishap, including where they were sold. Keep reading to learn more about the recall, including how to identify if your NuNaturals sweetener part of the recall, and what to do if you have questions about the products.



NuNatruals is recalling two different sweeteners.

On July 14, 2025, the FDA shared two product safety alerts for Oregon's NuNaturals Inc. The government agency said the company would be recalling its Organic Pure Stevia and the Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener after the labels for the products got mixed up. The alert was upgraded to a Class II recall on Aug. 1, 2025, when the FDA announced that it could result in “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

That's because one of the products contains dairy ingredients, which are a common allergen. The recall includes 1-ounce bottles of the Organic Pure Stevia, UPC 7 39223 00204 0 as well as .71-ounce bottles of Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener. The monk fruit bottles have a UPC 7 39223 00187 6. Both of the products include the lot number 25104S and best-by dates of April 2028.

What should you do if you purchased the recalled sweetener?

Unfortunately, 78 bottles of each of the sweeteners were sold, so there is a good chance they are in homes across the country. If you have a dairy allergy, and you purchased one of the recalled sweeteners, you'll want to check your cabinets to see if you own any of the recalled items. If so, you should discontinue using it immediately and reach out to the manufacturer for information regarding reimbursement.

However, if you aren't allergic to dairy and have no issues with the other ingredients and flavors from the monk fruit and the stevia, you may be able to continue using the sweetener, as there was no information about any other contamination or issues regarding the recall. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like there have been any illnesses or deaths reported as a result of this recall as of the time of publication