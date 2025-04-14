All About the Beyond Meat Settlement: Deadlines and What Consumers Should Know April 14 is the claim submission deadline. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 14 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: beyondmeat/Instagram

Over the years, a rollercoaster of emotions has befallen Beyond Meat supporters and vegan consumers. The brand has elicited support for investments into research on a vegan diet and cancer prevention; they stocked the frozen food section of your supermarket with different product innovations; and the health of the Beyond Meat stock has fluctuated over time. The current Beyond Meat settlement proposed by Kroll Settlement Administration, though, is a news item not even a Kardashian can suppress.

If you previously submitted a claim towards the Beyond Meat settlement, or you are just now hearing about it, it isn't too late to act, though time is dwindling. Here is what you need to know about the Beyond Meat settlement and what you must do by April 14.

About the Beyond Meat settlement:

According to the class action lawsuit website, the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit is registered as Case No. 1:23-cv-00669 via the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division. Entitled "In Re: Beyond Meat, Inc., Protein Content Marketing and Sales Practices Litigation," the class action lawsuit involves consumers — rather than for-profit business entities — who purchased Beyond Meat products between May 31, 2018 and Aug. 14, 2024.

Pet the lawsuit's website, the plaintiff has alleged that the package labels and marketing supporting Beyond Meat products misrepresented both the quality and content of the protein in Beyond Meat products. For what it is worth, Beyond Meat has denied the claims against them.

According to the lawsuit's frequently asked questions page, the products that are in question include (but are not limited to): Beyond Meat Sausage Plant-Based Dinner Links

Beyond Meat Beef Plant-Based Patties

Beyond Meat Beef Plant-Based Ground Beef

Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage Links

Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage Patties

Beyond Meat Chicken Plant-Based Breaded Tenders

Beyond Meat Meatballs Italian Style Plant-Based Meatballs.

Settlement ends tomorrow: If you purchased any Beyond Meat product between May 2018 and August 2024, you may be entitled to a share of a recent $7.5 million settlement.https://t.co/CWeifXjEU2 — ClassAction.org (@ClassAction_org) April 14, 2025

Details on the settlement amount and how to file a claim:

If the court rules in favor of the proposed settlement, a total amount of $7,500,000 would be made available to pay out to claimants, attorneys, and cover other administrative costs and expenses. In order to submit a claim, you must first visit the website's registration page and follow the instructions by April 14 to determine your eligibility.

For the purposes of this settlement, proof of purchase for Beyond Meat products is required. "Each Settlement Class Member who submits a proper Claim Form on time and is deemed to have a Valid Claim will get a one-time cash award of $2 for each Beyond Meat Product purchased on or after May 31, 2018. If you do not provide proof of purchase, you will be subject to a cap of five Beyond Meat Products per Household, for a total of $10," per the website.

After you have confirmed your eligibility for settlement and gathered supporting documents to attest to your past purchases of Beyond Meat products, you can receive your payment through multiple options. "You can elect to receive your payment through check, Venmo, PayPal, ACH, or Zelle on your Claim Form," per the website.