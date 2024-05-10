Home > Small Changes > Food Grabbing a Quick Snack or a Post-Workout Bite? Here Are the Best-Tasting Protein Bars Protein bars are great for a snack on the go or a post-workout craving. We've picked the best tasting protein bars according to reviews and personal preference. By Anna Garrison May 10 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Clif, Quest Nutrition, Kind Snacks

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Luna Bars

Source: CLIF

Gluten-free, non-GMO, and certifiably delicious, Luna Bars were created by the CLIF company specifically for women's wellness. With between 4 and 10 grams of protein per bar, Luna Bars come in a delicious variety of flavors including Lemon Zest, Nutz Over Chocolate, Chocolate Peppermint Stick, Chocolate Cupcake and more.

Quest Bars

Available in full size and minis, Quest Bars from Quest Nutrition are certified gluten-free and certified kosher, with up to 20 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. Flavors like Mint Chocolate Chunk, S'Mores, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon Cake, and many more promise the indulgence of a dessert with the protein to curb your sweet cravings.

Article continues below advertisement

Misfits Vegan Protein Bar

If you've never heard of Misfits Health's vegan protein bar, prepare to be amazed. The company is currently working on upgrading its "New & Softer" range, but variety packs include protein bars made with 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 100 percent plant-based ingredients! All Misfits protein bars are gluten-free and have a fudgy texture so realistic you'd think it was a brownie — and one of its flavors is "Caramel Fudge."

RX Bar

Glamour lists RX Bars as "best overall" protein bars on their 2024 list, and we have to agree. Chances are you've seen RX Bar's flashy tagline "No B.S." and list of ingredients right on the front of the package. 1 bar has roughly 5 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein, and flavors include Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Sea Salt, and more. RX Bars are non-GMO, but they are not certified organic, so keep that in mind when pouring over labels.

Article continues below advertisement

Aloha Bar

A vegan, gluten-free, USDA certified organic protein bar with 14 grams of protein makes Aloha delectable and eco-friendly! And don't just take our word for it — Bon Appetit agrees. And did you know that purchasing from Aloha can help give back to your community? Not only is Aloha a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral, it uses a portion of its Kona bar revenue to support the nonprofit Kupu.

Kind Bar

In addition to making breakfast bars, nut bars, and zero sugar added bars, Kind Bar from Kind Snacks make great protein bars. Kind Protein Max bars have up to 20 grams of protein, but typical Kind protein bars have around 12 grams and come in a wide variety of flavors including Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunk, and more. Kind bars are gluten-free, non-GMO, low sodium and certified kosher, and their brightly colored packaging is hard to miss.

Think! High Protein Bar