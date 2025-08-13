Are KFC Potato Wedges Vegan? Depends How Comfortable You Are With Cross-Contamination Cross-contamination of allergens and animal ingredients may occur in the KFC restaurant. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 13 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: kfc/X

Over the last several years, KFC has experimented with vegan food options. Much to the delight of plant-based consumers who would otherwise not be able to eat at KFC, the vegan options that have come and gone over the years attest to customer demand for healthier, more sustainable, significantly more ethical options around the world. This week, KFC announced on its X account (formerly Twitter) that potato wedges are returning. All of that said, are KFC's potato wedges vegan, though?

Fingers crossed, for many, who are certainly on the outside looking in when it comes to searching for worthwhile vegan options at KFC. If you have never tried KFC's potato wedges, you will certainly want to know if the popular, returning menu item is suitable to eat if you maintain a vegan lifestyle and plant-based diet. Continue reading below to learn more about KFC's returning menu item and whether or not you can consume KFC's potato wedges.

Are KFC potato wedges vegan?

It does not appear, at this moment, that KFC's potato wedges are suitable for vegans to consume. According to an article written by Michelle Cehn at World of Vegan, potato wedges are not among the list of KFC menu items that could be suitable for some vegans who are unconcerned with potential cross-contamination with animal-based ingredients. Similarly, potato wedges are not listed among the vegan items at KFC in an ordering guide list in VegNews.

This is not a drill



KFC Wedges and Hot and Spicy Wings returns nationwide August 18th pic.twitter.com/TYFwJ7fxns — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) August 11, 2025

"A couple of years ago, KFC replaced its much-loved potato wedges with a new, starchy option: the Secret Recipe Fries. These crispy fries are seasoned with onion, carrot, and tomato powder as well as sea salt and a touch of MSG. They add some much-needed carbs to accompany your side of sweet corn," VegNews reported in August 2024 of the items that may be suitable for some vegans.

In a 2024 story in VeggL on the KFC menu items that can be suitable for some vegans to eat, the outlet mentions KFC's Secret Recipe Fries among the vegan-friendly options, as well as how the chain stopped offering potato wedges. Unfortunately, no major sources have confirmed that this time around, KFC's potato wedges will be suitable for vegans to eat.

That doesn't mean, however, that you're entirely out of luck if you're craving potato wedges and you maintain a plant-based diet. According to this delicious recipe in The Viet Vegan, you can make amazing homemade vegan potato wedges with delectable seasoning, including paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. "These oven-baked potato wedges are crisp and fluffy without the need for deep fryers," per the recipe page.

Such a comfort meal 😍 spicy potato wedges, mushy peas and sriracha mayo! #vegan pic.twitter.com/LdEYByNqXq — VeganAyrto Ⓥ (@_veganayrto) November 20, 2023