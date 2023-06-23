Home > Small Changes > Family Zuru Recalls Millions of Baby Shark Bath Toys Due to Injuries — What to Know On June 22, 2023, toy company Zuru recalled over 7 million Baby Shark and mini Baby Shark bath toys. Here's what to know. By Anna Garrison Jun. 23 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: ZURU

If you're a parent or someone who has spent time around a small child recently, chances are, you've heard the uniquely catchy refrain of the "Baby Shark" song created by South Korean children's education company Pinkfong. The worldwide phenomenon of the song has since turned into children's books, a television show, and toys.

On June 22, 2023, New Zealand toy company Zuru recalled over 7 million Baby Shark and mini Baby Shark bath toys. Here's what you need to know about why they're being recalled, where they're sold, and more.

Source: ZURU

Over 7 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled by Zuru.

On June 22, 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Zuru had recalled two products: Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size).

The reason for the recall is cited as, "When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures." Zuru decided to recall the products after receiving notice that 12 children had been injured by their products, with nine of the incidents "requiring stitching or medical attention."

Source: Getty Images

Customers who may have purchased these products should be on the lookout for the following markers for the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim: Hard top plastic fin with three grooves on one side sold in yellow, pink, and blue.

Tracking label information on the bottom of the toy with model #25282

Date beginning with the letters DG with the YYYY/MM/DD format, including the range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only the full-size Baby Shark toys with the hard plastic top fin.

And the following markers for the Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toy: Toys that swim when placed in water but do not sing.

Tracking label information on the bottom, including the numbers #7163, #7175, #7166, or #25291.

Date beginning with the letters DG with the YYYY/MM/DD format, including the range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Source: Getty Images

If you believe your toy has been recalled, the CPSC recommends stopping using the toys and sending photos to Zuru for a refund of $14 for the full size or $6 for the mini bath toys, which will be refunded via digital Mastercard. Consumers should disable the tail fin by cutting it off the full-size bath toy or bending the mini, writing "recalled" on the toy's body, taking a photo of the product, and uploading it to this website. When the photo has been uploaded, consumers will get their refund.

Places that sold the toys include: Walmart

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Family Dollar

HEB Grocery Company

Target

TJX Companies

Meijer

Ross

Walgreens

Online retailers including www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, and www.target.com.