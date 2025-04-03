Truth, Hope, and Chimpanzees: Jane Goodall’s Most Powerful Quotes
"Because when nature loses, that’s the end of us."
Published April 3 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET
Zoologist turned activist Jane Goodall made her first visit to Tanzania in 1960, where she has spent the last 60 years studying chimpanzees and becoming the world's foremost expert on the species.
She is also the founder of The Jane Goodall Institute and has worked extensively on conservation and animal rights issues. Jane even has her own Barbie doll!
Despite the threat of global warming, Jane remains hopeful about the future of the planet. Here are some of her best quotes to inspire the next generation of animal lovers and climate activists.
Jane Goodall's best animal quotes:
"The least I can do is speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves."
"I had animals when I was young, and ... Rusty, my dog, had taught me that the professors were wrong. I bet many of you have had a dog or a cat or horse ... and you know we're not the only sentient sapient beings on the planet." — Jane at Brooklyn Museum in 2023.
"One thing I had learned from watching chimpanzees with their infants is that having a child should be fun."
"When you meet chimps you meet individual personalities. When a baby chimp looks at you it's just like a human baby. We have a responsibility to them."
"I'm always pushing for human responsibility. Given that chimpanzees and many other animals are sentient and sapient, then we should treat them with respect."
"You can have any more unconditional love than a dog." — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jane Goodall's best quotes about the environment:
"In my lifetime, I have seen progress and disturbing changes. We humans are harming the natural world." — Vote for Nature
"It’s always been the environment losing out against the need for global economic development, the bottom line, the GDP, and we can’t go on like this. We brought this on ourselves."
"Think about every act you take today. What do you buy, where did it come from? Did it harm the environment, if so, don’t buy it. Think about, if you’re going to eat meat, how the animals are kept. Think about how that system is destroying the environment and leading to disease. Just think about your actions. And try and behave ethically. That’s the one thing that’s really really important." Imagine5
"But we won’t win. Because when nature loses, that’s the end of us. We depend on nature, on clean air, clean water." British Vogue
Jane Goodall's quotes that will leave you hopeful for the future:
"What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make."
"We have the choice to use the gift of our life to make the world a better place — or not to bother."
"Lasting change is a series of compromises. And compromise is all right, as long your values don't change."
"Each one of us matters, has a role to play, and makes a difference. Each one of us must take responsibility for our own lives, and above all, show respect and love for living things around us, especially each other." — Reason for Hope: A Spiritual Journey
"What’s the point of killing myself trying to save forests and chimps if the new generation isn’t going to do a better job looking after them? And our children haven’t given up; they believe they can save the world." — Wanderlust Magazine