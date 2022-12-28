Greta Thunberg Criticizes Andrew Tate's "Small Dick Energy" in Epic Tweet Clapback
For some reason, controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate felt the need to wrap up 2022 by aiming a tweet at climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his many cars and their emissions — and Thunberg had the perfect response. And with just a few days left in 2022, it's one that people are regarding as a contender for tweet of the year.
This tweet exchange has left many wondering what kind of car Greta Thunberg drives, if any.
Keep reading for the details on the epic tweet exchange, as well as Thunberg's preferred modes of transportation.
Greta Thunberg just put Andrew Tate in his place on Twitter.
On Dec. 27, 2022, Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, current misogynist, and all-around disgraced human being, tweeted a photo of himself filling his Bugatti car with gas.
"Hello @GretaThunberg," Tate captioned the image. "I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start."
Why he felt the need to tell her all this is anyone's guess.
Tate then made her an offer: "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."
Thunberg has used Twitter to put braggadocious men who criticized her in their place on many occasions — and this time was no exception.
"Yes, please do enlighten me," Thunberg responded, quoting his tweet. "Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
OMG, Greta!
For the record, the domain getalife.com appears to be available, in case Thunberg wants to buy herself an early birthday gift.
Soon after Thunberg posted her tweet, Tate responded to Thunberg's clapback with a quote of Thunberg's own: "How dare you?!"
Thunberg first uttered the phrase "how dare you?" — multiple times — in a speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019. The phrase went viral, and has since become a war cry of the climate movement.
Many Twitter users responded to the exchange, praising the activist for her comeback.
"Andrew Tate has to delete his Twitter accounts now. Thems the rules," one tweet read.
"If this could be Twitter’s last tweet, I’d walk away with a smile," read another.
And another twitterer wrote: "One is a light-heavyweight world champion, the other is Andrew Tate."
What kind of car does Greta Thunberg drive?
In Sweden, where Thunberg has lived her entire life, the age to get a driver license is 18 — and as of publication in December 2022, Thunberg is 19, about to turn 20 on Jan. 3, 2023. That said, there is no evidence that the activist owns her own car.
A 2019 profile of Thunberg by GQ notes that Scenes from the Heart, a memoir written by Thunberg's mother Malena Ernman, mentions that the family had an electric car. In the scene, she described the Ernman-Thunberg family driving back to Stockholm from London after a family vacation.
The family has not confirmed what model electric car they own, but in February 2020, Bristol Live reported that Thunberg was seen being picked up at a train station in Bristol, England in a red Nissan LEAF.
“We are delighted Greta’s chosen to travel in a 100 percent electric Nissan LEAF," a spokesperson told Bristol Live at the time. However, it's unclear if Thunberg or her family owned that car, or if it belonged to someone else.
In the summer of 2019, Thunberg arrived in New York City via a highly-publicized zero-emissions yacht journey across the Atlantic Ocean. She arranged to travel by the boat in lieu of flying, since she has boycotted the aviation industry due to its high emissions.
She then traveled around North America for a few months, speaking about the climate crisis and attending environmental protests. And during that time, her main mode of transportation was an electric car given to her by Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom she had met earlier in the year in Vienna.
Schwarzenegger's rep confirmed to Car and Driver that the car the actor provided Thunberg with was a Tesla Model 3. It's unclear if the car was a loaner or a permanent gift; however, the activist has been seen using public transportation on multiple occasions. For instance, she has taken the New York City subway as well as train rides throughout Europe — both of which she took right after her long transatlantic boat rides.