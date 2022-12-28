Greta Thunberg Criticizes Andrew Tate's "Small Dick Energy" in Epic Tweet Clapback

For some reason, controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate felt the need to wrap up 2022 by aiming a tweet at climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his many cars and their emissions — and Thunberg had the perfect response. And with just a few days left in 2022, it's one that people are regarding as a contender for tweet of the year.

This tweet exchange has left many wondering what kind of car Greta Thunberg drives, if any.