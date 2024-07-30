Home > Small Changes > Kindness to Animals 5 of Our Favorite Turtle Rescue Organizations Around the U.S. Turtles may become injured in the wild, necessitating these organizations to intervene. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jul. 30 2024, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: iStock

We sincerely hope you never stumble upon an injured or orphaned turtle in the wild. But if you do, there are many ways to find support.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we've outlined some of the best turtle and tortoise rescue organizations around the U.S. to help you help these sweet animals. From helping rehabilitate these animals to providing resources for rescuers and educational materials for families, these organizations are doing their part to support chelonian animals in need.

Turtle rescue centers are aplenty in the U.S., like the American Tortoise Rescue in Malibu, Calif.

Source: iStock

According to the Malibu-based American Tortoise Rescue, there are many turtle rescue centers throughout each of the states in the U.S. and in several countries around the world. If you find yourself in an area without access to a reputable turtle rescue organization, an animal sanctuary, or a general animal rescue shelter, you can use the locator on the American Tortoise Rescue website to find the nearest state or city that can provide you with resources to rehome or rescue the turtle you found.

Article continues below advertisement

American Tortoise Rescue is also a sanctuary of its own, having helped rehome over 4,000 tortoises in its 28 years of operation in Malibu. In addition to the American Tortoise Rescue, here's a look into a few other turtle and tortoise rescues around the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Turtle Rescue League

Article continues below advertisement

Tortoise Group

For the last 40-plus years, the Tortoise Group has been a nonprofit advocacy group supporting desert tortoises in Las Vegas and Clark County. According to the group, more than 150,000 of these animals are living in captivity, largely due to backyard breeders.

Article continues below advertisement

I have observed firsthand how dire the situation is in the region with unlicensed backyard breeders, families and individuals cruelly neglecting their pet tortoises and releasing them into the desert, and how constant construction in the Las Vegas Valley encroaches upon the desert tortoise's natural habitat.

Article continues below advertisement

The desert tortoise poses no threat to humans and companion animals alike, per the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Despite that fact, the region nevertheless sees cruelty cases towards the desert tortoise, which underscores the need for organizations like Tortoise Group.

Article continues below advertisement

California Turtle & Tortoise Club

The California Turtle & Tortoise Club has several chapters throughout Southern California, and the group has been rescuing turtles and tortoises and educating the public since 1964. The California Turtle & Tortoise Club offers a wide array of rescue resources, learning materials, adoption and rescue statistics dating back to 1998, and has a vehement stance against backyard breeding.

Article continues below advertisement

Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons