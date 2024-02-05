Home > Big Impact > Community These Toilet Paper Memes Will Have You Laughing As You Scroll From the Toilet Some people are shy about bathroom humor, but not us. Enjoy these TP memes while you're (probably) reading this from the bathroom. By Jamie Bichelman Feb. 5 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With so many options for eco-friendly toilet paper on the market, the impact of our toilet paper purchasing choices is a serious topic — but that doesn't mean we can't also enjoy relatable and hilarious TP memes while we're at it.

Whether you now use a bidet for your fancy tuchus or utilize any of a number of other sustainable and eco-friendly toilet paper options, nearly everyone can relate to TP humor. Keep reading to enjoy 20 of the best toilet paper memes, and see which ones you relate to the most.

1. The horrors from math class continue.

Can anyone recommend if "mega plus" or "double plus" or "super mega" will give me the most bang for my buck?

2. Don't fight me on this, there is only one way to replace a roll of toilet paper.

I will die on this hill.

3. It's called fashion, look it up.

Jian Yang's flushable fashion Barbie series is a serious work of art.

4. It actually makes perfect sense when you think about it.

Who would have thought that it could have been this easy the whole time?

5. I'm kind of a pro at collecting anxieties over literally everything.

Did I expect to add the prospect of a TP shortage to my list of fears in this lifetime? Of course not. But here we are.

6. So no one told you buying TP was gonna be this way?

Remind me again how social distancing recommendations translated instead to toilet paper hoarding?

7. Taking the reusable lifestyle to a new level.

I'm not opposed to reusable toilet paper. In fact, I encourage it. But this one seems a little spotty.

8. There's only one way to roll.

The patent for toilet paper, showing the intended orientation had the paper drape over the front of the roll, not behind it. 1891. pic.twitter.com/DNuaTcEz3z — History Calendar (@historycalendar) August 26, 2022

The original toilet paper patent drawing has hilariously become a meme, with people often using it to support their argument for how a roll of TP should be draped.

9. I respect the artist's process, I just wish it wasn't such a mess to clean up.

Every adorable artist deserves the benefit of the doubt.

10. One more time, just so we're clear: TP should be a beard, not a mullet.

How are you supposed to tear off a clean square of toilet paper if it's just hanging there like a mullet?

11. Short kings and queens, this one's for you.

You can't tell me you've never used a household item a makeshift ladder.

12. Always remember, things could be much worse.

In the end, it's all about perspective.

13. The greatest parody of our lifetime.

Is "Walter Wipe" the most creative satirical name for an otherwise devilishly corrupt, legendary television character? You decide.

14. Sometimes a little bit of tact goes a long way.

The meaning of life is different for everyone. For anthropomorphized toilet paper rolls, things get a bit scary.

15. This is the ultimate 'Seinfeld' meme.

When her stall mate had nary a toilet paper square to spare, Seinfeld character Elaine Benes was incredulous.

16. In the golden retriever olympics, toilet paper stacking is imperative.

Please only label height in terms of rolls of toilet paper from now on.

17. To keep your cat in shape, simply line up several rolls of toilet paper.

Who knew it could be that simple to keep a cat entertained and in shape?

18. Those are some serious skills.

This looks like it requires more agility than I could ever muster.

19. This is the partnership we never knew we needed.

The fast food chain has long been known to wreak havoc on one's internal plumbing.

20. Dogs aren't the only toilet paper olympians.