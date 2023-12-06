Home > Big Impact > Community Woman "Literally Freaking out Right Now" About Possum in Christmas Tree One woman had no idea how the possum arrived in her Christmas tree. Find out how she reacted and how she removed the animal from her home. By Kate Underwood Dec. 6 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Source: BrettBratt359/TikTok

When it comes to the Christmas tree, you might expect to find wrapped gifts underneath or ornaments nestled within the branches. However, one woman revealed a wild surprise she found in her own holiday decorations. TikTok creator @brettbratt359 took to social media to share an adorable video of a possum in her Christmas tree.

Wild animals aren't the type of thing you usually want to find inside your holiday decor. Find out what @brettbratt359 said about the marsupial and what she did to get him out of her tree and house.

A woman unexpectedly found a possum in her Christmas tree.

Brett, who goes by @brettbratt359 on TikTok, shared a video showing an opossum hanging out inside her Christmas tree's branches. The caption she included in the video reads, "I don't understand how this thing is in my house right now." You can hear her saying, "I am literally freaking out right now," as she zooms in on the surprisingly calm animal in the tree.

The woman explained in her first video that she didn't know how the opossum managed to get into her house in the first place since she didn't leave doors open. The opossum didn't appear frightened or move or hiss at the homeowner, who was baffled. The creature, who the woman referred to as "he," was pretty calm.

People jumped online with their comments and how they would have reacted: "On the first day of Christmas a possum came to me."

"Honestly? He’s vibing. Let him chill. He found this amazing holiday air bnb for the season."

"Say hello to Ralph. He likes fruit and naps. Be kind to Ralph. He’s so scared."

In a follow-up video, the woman explained that she first noticed the opossum when she heard a sneeze. Initially, she assumed it was her cat or one of her dogs. After seeing a "giant gray breathing ball of fur," she called her boyfriend for advice. He said to wear rubber gloves to remove the possum while protecting herself. She made several attempts to get the opossum to release his grip on the tree. He raced under her couch, but she eventually transferred him outside safely.

Do opossums climb trees?

According to WildlifeAnimalControl.com, opossums climb trees but don't live in them. They'll climb to search for food or escape potential predators. They may also have several dens they frequently rest up during the day since they're nocturnal and, therefore, most active at night.

Here's what to do if an opossum is in your house.

You might be wondering why this woman didn't call Animal Control. According to People, Brett confirmed to her followers that she called the organization, but "they didn't come after hours, it's a small town."