Home > Go Green > My Green Routine > Green Routine Lance Bass Is Making Sustainability a "Fun and Integral" Part of Life for His Kids (Exclusive) "When we come together like this, it shows that we can use our platform for something bigger than ourselves." By Sophie Hirsh Jun. 27 2024, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Lance Bass attends the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, Day 2, at Pendry West Hollywood on June 5, 2024 in West Hollywood.

Lance Bass is totally in sync with the planet. While most pop music fans probably know Bass as one-fifth of iconic 2000s boy band *NSYNC, those in the environmental community know him a dedicated steward of the Earth. In fact, Bass serves as Board Chair for the Environmental Media Association (EMA), and regularly uses his platform to promote environmentalism in the film and TV industry.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2024, Bass spoke on a panel at the Environmental Media Association's eighth annual EMA IMPACT Summit, an inspiring event that Bass says is all "about harnessing the power of entertainment to drive real, impactful change and inspire our audiences to take action."

"There's something so powerful about seeing people from all corners of the entertainment world unite for a common cause," Bass tells Green Matters exclusively in an email. "Our industry has such a broad reach, and when we highlight environmental issues and solutions, it amplifies the message to millions of people. It's about harnessing the power of entertainment to drive real, impactful change."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Lance Bass speaks during the EMA IMPACT Summit VIP Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on June 3, 2024 in West Hollywood.

Soon after the IMPACT Summit, we caught up with Bass via email, where the musician and podcast host told us more about his work with EMA, his environmentalism journey, and how he and husband Michael Turchin teach their twin toddlers about living sustainably. Read on for our exclusive Green Routine with Lance Bass! This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length.

Article continues below advertisement

GREEN MATTERS: How did you first get involved with EMA, and what inspires you to continually work with EMA? LANCE BASS: I first got involved with EMA through my interest in sustainable living and wanting to make a positive impact. What keeps me coming back is the community and the mission. EMA is full of passionate, dedicated individuals who are genuinely committed to making the world a better place. Their energy and the tangible results we see inspire me to keep pushing forward.

Source: Getty Photos for the Environmental Media Association Lance Bass poses alongside other celebrity attendees at the EMA IMPACT Summit in June 2024 in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

GM: When did you become an environmentalist? LB: Growing up in Mississippi, I was always surrounded by nature, and I developed a deep appreciation for it. But the real turning point was when I started learning about the impacts of climate change and the state of our planet. Seeing the undeniable evidence and understanding the urgency made me realize that I had to do something.

GM: How does being a father motivate you to care for the environment more? LB: Being a father has definitely heightened my sense of responsibility towards the environment. I want my kids to grow up in a world that’s not only beautiful but also sustainable. Knowing that the actions we take today will directly affect their future makes me even more committed to advocating for the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin attend the EMA IMPACT Summit VIP Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on June 3, 2024 in West Hollywood.

GM: What are some ways you’ve gotten your kids into sustainable living or caring for nature? LB: We try to incorporate sustainable living into our daily routines. Simple things like recycling, conserving water, and even gardening together make a big difference. We also spend a lot of time outdoors, teaching them to appreciate and respect nature. It's about making sustainability a fun and integral part of their lives. GM: What's your advice for people who want to get involved with the environmental movement? LB: Start small and find what you're passionate about. Whether it's reducing plastic use, supporting clean energy, or advocating for policy changes, every little bit helps. Educate yourself, get involved in local initiatives, and don't be afraid to use your voice. Remember, collective action leads to big changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images *NSYNC on MTV Total Request Live on March 8, 2000 in MTV's Times Square studios in New York City.

GM: If you ruled the world, what changes would you make to help the planet? LB: Oh, where do I start? I'd push for a global commitment to renewable energy, strict regulations on pollution, and massive reforestation projects. Education would also be key — teaching people from a young age about sustainability and the importance of protecting our environment. And, of course, I'd make sure there’s more support for environmental organizations and initiatives worldwide.

GM: How did it feel to reunite with *NSYNC last year? Do you still feel passionate about making music, and would you ever consider doing so again? LB: Reuniting with the guys was absolutely amazing. It felt like no time had passed, and we just slipped right back into our old groove. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and that passion never really goes away. As for making more music, who knows? Never say never!