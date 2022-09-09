BTS Drums Up Excitement for New Doc ‘ForTomorrow’ About World-Changing Grassroots Innovators

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is lending her voice to narrate ForTomorrow, a new documentary that showcases a few incredible people from around the world who have created world-changing innovations at the grassroots level.

And to help garner excitement for ForTomorrow, K-pop group BTS recently starred in a video teasing some of the innovators that viewers will learn about when the doc is released.

To learn more about the documentary, BTS’ video, and when and how you can watch ForTomorrow, keep reading.