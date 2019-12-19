Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
BTS Wants to Raise Awareness About the Climate Crisis With New Partnership

BTS has seriously exploded over the past few years — the South Korean boy band is constantly climbing charts, breaking records, and leaving you wondering "What is this song stuck in my head?" The K-pop group has used its platform to draw attention to a few causes since their rise to fame, and now, the band is doing so with the climate crisis. BTS has officially partnered with Formula E to help spread awareness for social issues related to the climate crisis, namely air pollution.

Founded in 2011, Formula E is a car-racing championship that exclusively uses electric cars. Compared to traditional car-racing championships, Formula E has a significantly lower environmental impact because it produces zero tailpipe emissions — which means it contributes to much less air pollution. 