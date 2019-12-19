BTS Wants to Raise Awareness About the Climate Crisis With New Partnership

KBS News reports @BTS_twt has been selected as the new models for Formula E, a global electric vehicle racing series (also eco-friendly). The series will be held in 12 cities, & the 1st race will be held in Seoul in May 2020, which will be aired by KBS. pic.twitter.com/Zcgi8UnSYu

It's unclear what exact role the BTS members will play as Formula E's global ambassadors. But either way, the group is extremely influential, especially to the teenage demographic — so by simply stating their intention to shine a light on the ties between the climate crisis, air pollution, and public health, BTS has the power to inspire tons of youth to learn more about these issues. Hopefully the group will make a conscious effort to really get involved in the fight for clean air and a healthy planet, which will help inspire so many of their fans to do their part to protect the planet.