2019's Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen Are Here, Proving That Avocados Are Flawless

There are plenty of arguments for buying organic produce — but there are also plenty for shopping in the more affordable conventional fruit and vegetable aisles. To help you strike a balance, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases an updated Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, aka the Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen, every year, a tradition that started in 2004. The group recently released its 2019 versions of the lists, which include a few notable changes from last year.

What Are the Dirty Dozen and Clean 15?

According to the EWG, the Dirty Dozen is a list of the 12 fruits and vegetables that contain the highest concentrations of pesticides, which the EWG recommends buying organic. The Clean Fifteen is a list of 15 fruits and vegetables that contain the fewest concentrations of pesticides, which the EWG believes are the safest foods to buy conventionally. The lists are assembled based on data from tests recently conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as well as the USDA's Pesticide Testing Program and the Food and Drug Administration, as per the EWG's FAQ.