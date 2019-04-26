2019's Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen Are Here, Proving That Avocados Are Flawless

As CNN (and many others) were quick to note, this is the first time kale has appeared on the Dirty Dozen since 2009, when it came in at No. 8. This year, the leafy green came in third, just after strawberries and spinach, which retained their spots as No. 1 and No. 2 from last year. As the EWG added in its report on the Shopper's Guide, a pesticide called Dacthal, aka DCPA, was detected on 60 percent of kale samples studied. The Environmental Protection Agency has classified Dacthal as a potential human carcinogen for more than 20 years, and using the pesticide has been illegal in Europe for 10 years. That said, as nutritionist Jaclyn London pointed out in a piece for Good Housekeeping, there is evidence suggesting that eating kale can reduce one's risk of chronic disease, lower blood pressure, and improve bone health — so it's up to you to decide if the the benefits outweigh the risks.