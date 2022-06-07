AOC Says Using "Latinx" Is PC — Here's What It Means, and Why Some Feel Its Controversial

Over the last few years, you may have noticed more people refer to U.S. Latin American communities with the overarching category of "Latinx." And even though some deem the term controversial, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) spoke out against Democrats rallying against the use of the term.

She says there are better terms to use; however, she also says that politicians have more important things to discuss at this moment in time.