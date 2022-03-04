Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (better known as AOC) recently spoke at an Oversight Committee Hearing titled "The Neglected Epidemic of Missing BIPOC Women and Girls," where she discussed “the correlation between fossil fuel extraction sites and abductions and murders of Indigenous women across the United States.”

At the hearing, Angel Charley, Executive Director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, spoke with Ocasio-Cortez as a witness to elaborate on the topic.