Where Do the Presidential Candidates Stand on Climate Issues?

Last night, Feb. 19, six of the eight remaining Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Las Vegas for another primary debate. About 16 minutes of air time went to the climate crisis, with the candidates making their positions clear on topics like rejoining the Paris Agreement, fracking, and environmental justice.

But even with nine primary debates, the Iowa caucus, and the New Hampshire primary behind us, many registered Democrats are still unsure who to vote for. To provide some guidance, the environmental non-profit the Center For Biological Diversity Action Fund ranked the six candidates on a climate scorecard, scoring them based on the 10 critical policy actions they have said they'll take upon being sworn into office as president.