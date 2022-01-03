Greta Thunberg Quotes to Celebrate the Climate Activist’s 19th Birthday

On Jan. 3, 2022, Greta Thunberg turns 19 years old. That means the world-famous climate activist has just 365 days left of her teenage years — and, undoubtedly, many more fancy awards, impressive accomplishments, and powerful quotes.

So, to celebrate her first 19 years of life, as well as her past few years of environmental advocacy, we’re looking back at some classic Greta Thunberg quotes.