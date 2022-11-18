Biden Promised “Nature-Based Solutions” to Fight Climate Change — What Does That Mean?

COP27 came and went, but many are still reflecting on the messages, announcements, and decisions made throughout the annual conference. One topic that many are seeking clarity on, however, is Biden's statement about "nature-based solutions." The 47th U.S. president announced his administration would be funneling $25 billion into "nature-based solutions" to fight climate change.

But what does that really mean? Many are stumped on the vagueness of said promise.