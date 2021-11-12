COP26 Is Complete — Here’s What We Learned at the Climate Summit

After two weeks of speeches, discussions, negotiations, and protests, COP26 is finally wrapping up. But was anything actually accomplished at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference?

If you asked the climate activists who attended, they’d likely tell you no. But if you asked the governmental leaders who made sweeping promises at the summit, they’d likely pat themselves on the back.

Here’s a look back at some of the COP26 highlights — and lowlights — from the past two weeks.