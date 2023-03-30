Home > Big Impact > Renewables > Electric Vehicles Source: Lamborghini Lamborghini Phased Out Gas-Only Cars — And Released Its First Hybrid Lamborghini has discontinued its gas-only cars and just released its first hybrid vehicle, . By Lizzy Rosenberg Mar. 30 2023, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Generally, when you think of Lamborghinis, gas-guzzling V12 sports cars likely come to mind — but that's no longer the case. Less than a year after the luxury Italian car company announced it would be discontinuing its gas-only cars, Lamborghini has unveiled a new hybrid. The Lamborghini Revuelto is a hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), featuring a V12 gas engine and three electric motors. That said, eco-friendly car enthusiasts are understandably excited.

Article continues below advertisement

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini's Chairman and CEO, stated in a press release. “It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history."

"Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Lamborghini's new hybrid: details, price, and more.

The Lamborghini Revuelto enables wealthy sports car enthusiasts to opt for something slightly less pollutive than the usual gas-guzzler. Despite no longer running solely on gas, the car's two electric motors and single gas engine together can produce 1,001 horsepower in total, according to CNN. Drivers can experience a wide range of "driving sensations" that enable them to drive obnoxiously loud (no thank you), or quietly (for the sake of noise pollution, we really recommend the latter).

Article continues below advertisement

There are 13 driving modes, including a front-wheel-drive, low-speed cruising mode that only uses electricity. The company hasn't revealed the battery's driving range, but it can drive solely on electricity — and once the batteries can't power it on its own — it operates like a hybrid, oscillating between gas and electric power. The batteries can also be recharged through regenerative braking. The price has not been revealed, but you can bet your bottom dollar its going to cost a pretty penny.

However, it has been confirmed that this new model will cost more than the gas-powered version, which go for half a million — meaning it still isn't accessible, but whatever. “With Revuelto we take the experience of driving a Lamborghini to a superior level,” Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's Chief Technical Officer, also stated in the press release. “Revuelto takes a significant step forward in terms of reactivity and responsiveness to ensure the most emotive and natural driving in every environment."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Lamborghini going fully electric?

As previously mentioned, Lamborghini announced last year that it would no longer be producing new gas-powered vehicles. According to GetJerry, the last gas-powered model, the Aventador LP780-4 was the last of its kind. While anti-EV car enthusiasts were sad to see the end of a (highly pollutive) era, less selfish car collectors were excited for new, cleaner beginnings.

Article continues below advertisement

The luxury car company is planning to only produce HPEVs by 2024, in order lower its impact on the planet and to cater to the (wealthy) masses, who are now interested in living more sustainable lives. Still featuring the famous V12 engines, each of the company's new models will also run on clean, lower-impact electricity.