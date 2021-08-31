Leaded Gas Has Been Banned Around the World — but What Does That Mean?

If you've ever filled a car with gas, you've probably seen options for leaded and unleaded gasoline . And if you were operating a somewhat modern, post-1970s vehicle, you most likely ended up opting for unleaded. The manufacturing and use of leaded gasoline comes with a multitude of health risks, and as of August 2021, it's finally been banned worldwide. Needless to say, this is a major milestone for the health of humankind.

"The successful enforcement of the ban on leaded petrol is a huge milestone for global health and our environment," UNEP's executive director, Inger Andersen, stated, as per NPR.

Keep reading for more on the leaded gasoline ban, and the differences between leaded and unleaded gasoline.