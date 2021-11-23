Will the Fisker Ocean SUV Revolutionize the Electric Auto Industry?

In November of 2021, Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker revealed what he is hoping will be the "world’s most sustainable car.” The Fisker Ocean SUV might seem like just another electric car, but the inclusion of recycled construction materials and advanced battery capabilities certainly make it stand out, even amongst electric giants like Tesla and Volkswagen.

But what about the Fisker Ocean SUV might make it the “most sustainable” option on the market over the next few years?