Home > Big Impact > Business How Is Spirit Airlines So Cheap? The Secrets Behind Their Low Ticket Prices You may know that Spirit Airlines sells some of the cheapest flights out there, but you may not know about all the extra fees behind it. By Eva Hagan Dec. 13 2023, Published 12:51 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The Gist: Spirit Airlines is known for offering plane tickets at a fraction of the cost of other airlines.

They use an a la carte pricing model, which allows them to list cheap ticket prices, but then charge for anything you want beyond that, including a carry-on.

Article continues below advertisement

Spirit Airlines stands as one of the cheapest airlines out there, with prices as low as $20 for a one-way flight. But have you ever wondered why it’s so cheap?

It’s all about what you are paying for. Spirit has been offering ticket prices hundreds of dollars less than other airlines because when you buy a ticket from Spirit, it’s just the ticket. This means it charges for carry-ons, checked bags, and even the little beverage you may want to sip on in-flight. So keep reading to see ways Spirit Airlines can be so cheap.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Why is Spirit Airlines so cheap?

Spirit Airlines has what is known as an a la carte pricing model, meaning everything is sold individually, which customers have been used to for decades. Buying a ticket from Spirit may be listed as $46, but that is just your seat on the plane. By charging for essentially everything else, including a carry-on, Spirit can sell cheap tickets, per Travel Noire. Here are some ways the airline keeps things cheap.

Article continues below advertisement

First, there are check-in fees. According to NerdWallet, to print your boarding pass at the airport, it is $2 at a kiosk and $10 if printed by an airport agent. Then, if you want to select your seat ahead of time, that can be up to $40.

Article continues below advertisement

If you want to check a bag, that cost could be almost as much as your flight. And if you are thinking you can bypass this by taking it as a carry-on, you also have to pay for that. According to Business Insider, unless your carry-on fits the Spirit standards of a personal item, which is anything 18 by 14 by eight inches or smaller, you have to pay a fee.

Now, if you’ve gone through the tumultuous boarding process and want to relax with an in-flight refreshment and snack, there is also a fee. There are no complimentary cookies or pretzels here, but you can get Coke for $3 or coffee for $2. Spirit also has change fees. Some airlines offer flexible booking, meaning you don’t have to worry about paying if you need to switch around your flight. However, Spirit charges up to $110 to change a flight, all per NerdWallet.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Spirit Airlines cancel flights often?

Spirit Airlines doesn’t cancel flights any more than other airlines. According to CBS News, as of October 2023, Spirit had canceled 3,600 flights in 2023, which equates to 1.5 percent of its schedule. In 2022, Spirit canceled three percent of all flights, below JetBlue, which canceled 3.74 percent of flights, Southwest at 3.26 percent, and Allegiant Air at 3.52 percent, per USA Today.

Article continues below advertisement

@zacharyburrabel When I needed last minute flights to promote my book 📕 n KTLA… Spirit had the big front seat for under $300 when Delta, AA, Southwest, and United were a fortune in economy. I’d never flown the Big Front Seat and wanted to give it a go… Here’s what I’d say. If you have a bad back… no recline is annoying. But, on flights under 2 hours, and Gold status waiving most of those crappy fees + no pet fee, I will undoubtedly be shopping Spirit. Often I’ll see sub $50 tickets on Spirit to NYC, Miami, Chicago, etc. That is ridics. Anyways… you won’t be the comfiest and there is very little leg room, but to save a few hundred?! I’ll do it. I also rarely pay points or cash to fly premium products in the states… the one exception is occasionally on the LA/SFO to NYC or MIA routes. But those have lie flat. #travel #travelhacks #spiritairlines ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Is Spirit Airlines reliable?