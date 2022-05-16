These Are the Most Eco-Friendly Airlines, for a Lower Impact Trip

Obviously, air travel does a number on the planet emissions-wise, so if you're really looking to go low-impact, we suggest another mode of transportation. However, we know that isn't always feasible.

That said, Green Matters has rounded up a list of the most eco-friendly airlines based on 2020 data from Next Vacay. Travel experts analyzed airline information, calculating their 2020 carbon intensity, the size and number of aircrafts, and if the airlines recycled onboard waste — check it out!