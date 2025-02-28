Is Your Area Under a Red Flag Warning? Here’s What You Need to Know Red Flag Warnings are often accompanied by burn bans. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 28 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Girl with red hat/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

While things like tornado watches and thunderstorm warnings are common enough that most people know what they mean, lesser-known alerts may give you pause. That's especially true of Red Flag Warnings, which are rarer but just as important. Keep reading as I explain what it means when a Red Flag Warning is issued and what you need to do when one is placed in your region.

Source: Bernd Dittrich/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What is a Red Flag Warning for weather?

First, it's important to note that "Red Flag Warning" has two common uses. The first happens at the beach when it's decided that the water is unsafe for swimmers due to strong currents or dangerous surf conditions. The second common usage, which we're talking about today, is issued when there is an elevated fire risk.

According to Weather.com, different things can prompt a Red Flag Warning, and they typically include low humidity, winds that maintain a speed of 15 miles per hour or higher for at least a few hours, and dried or dead vegetation. These conditions make an area particularly vulnerable to catching fire. Because issues like this are typically widespread, a small spark could have the potential to start a massive fire that could burn uncontrollably.

Article continues below advertisement

As such, Red Flag Warnings are more common during fire season, and you'll typically see them issued during the spring and fall. When these warnings are posted, it's important to follow any directions from your local municipalities, which could include things like burn bans and restrictions on certain types of equipment use until the Red Flag Warning has been lifted.

Unfortunately, climate change causes more extreme weather patterns, which can produce the conditions that create the perfect storm for increased fire risks. That's why some regions that may not be used to being under these warnings may start hearing about them more often, especially as the impact of climate change continues to become more widespread.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Malachi Brooks/Unsplash

Red Flag Warnings have been issued across the U.S. in February 2025.

Many areas of the U.S. were placed under a Red Flag Warning during the final week of February 2025, when widespread high winds put several regions in danger of increased fire activity. Multiple states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota, were given "urgent fire warnings," according to USA Today.