Surfing Lake Michigan: One of the Most Adventurous Fall Activities

When you think of surfing, you probably aren’t picturing a lake — or Michigan for that matter. Yet every fall and winter, surfers put on their suits and head to Lake Michigan to hit the waves.

Perhaps you’ve exhausted all of the regular fall activities like pumpkin carving, apple picking, and trick-or-treating, and you’re looking for something more adventurous. Surfing Lake Michigan could be the perfect fall activity for you — if you’re up for it.