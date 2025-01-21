Here’s What You Should Know About a La Niña Winter and Its Ramifications In meteorology parlance, both "La Niña" and "El Niño" refer to climate patterns. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 21 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau/Unsplash

Have you ever heard the phrase “triple dip La Niña” and wondered what the meteorologist meant? Or have you experienced a brutal winter and wondered if and when a La Niña could effectively be "over?" And what does it mean in layman’s terms when the weather report predicts a La Niña or El Niño?

Article continues below advertisement

We make sense of these terms and more below so that you can keep your family and companion animals safe throughout the weather seasons. Armed with a thorough and competent understanding of climate pattern terminology, you are empowered to make decisions that help your family avoid weather-related catastrophes and survive unkind conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

What is a La Niña winter?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the term "La Niña" translates to "little girl" in Spanish and causes strong trade winds to push warm water to the east while cold water is pushed towards the west. Flooding often accompanies a La Niña winter in the Pacific Northwest in the U.S., while temperatures are colder than usual in the north and warmer in the south.

In the colder, nutrient-rich waters off the Pacific coast, marine life that enjoy colder water, such as squid and salmon, are better supported and able to thrive, according to the NOAA website. According to the National Weather Service, La Niña patterns usually occur every 3-to-5 years.

Article continues below advertisement

NOAA forecasted a 57 percent chance of a slow-to-develop La Niña coming to fruition based on data from October 2024. As ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee noted in October 2024, temperatures were warmer than usual in the Northeast, much warmer than normal in the Southwest and Southeast, and cooler than normal in the Pacific Northwest in the U.S.

As expected, per The Weather Channel, NOAA issued a La Niña advisory on Jan. 9, predicting that these conditions are expected to last into April 2025. Conditions, per the Jan. 9 NOAA advisory, are expected to return to El Niño/Southern Oscillation-neutral by May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

What does a La Niña mean for Texas?

As the television station KHOU 11 News Houston noted in an Instagram post that was further detailed by meteorologist Chris Ramirez, parts of Texas are experiencing "dangerously cold wind chills" and freezing rain and snowfall, which poses a risk to the safety of those in the area. This doesn't mean, however, that all parts of Texas will be affected uniformly throughout the state.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2024, San Antonio Express-News wrote on Instagram that La Niña could cause a warmer, drier winter for San Antonio and various parts of Texas. The Bryan, Texas-based station KBTX noted on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 2025, this particular La Niña is unlike La Niña patterns in the past. Some parts of Texas, like the Brazos Valley, are not expected to experience much of a difference to their winter weather

What is the difference between a La Niña and an El Niño?