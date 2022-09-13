The “Triple Dip” La Niña: What It Is, and How It Affects Life on Earth

Opposite of the widely-known El Niño is La Niña, a widespread cooling of oceanic temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It generally takes place every three to five years, but things have been different since 2020.

Scientists are calling a recent pattern of weather events a "triple dip" La Niña, because it's now been taking place for three years in a row. Since this is evidently a rare occurrence, many wonder what's causing this unusual phenomenon.