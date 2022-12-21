Texas' Unreliable Electricity Grid May Not Hold Up Against Winter Storm Elliott

Even though we're all excited for snow to come this Christmas, many worry that high winds, ice, and blizzard-like conditions later this week will result in outages. And because the Lone Star state is expecting some inclement winter weather, many are dreading a Texas power grid freeze.

Because the southwestern state is on its own grid, it cannot outsource power from other U.S. states. Therefore, it's more difficult to get power back during a blackout.