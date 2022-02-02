Texas Faces a Winter Storm Warning, With a Possible Power Outage in the Next Few Days

Although southerners are able to avoid most of winter's wrath, some of the southernmost U.S. states still encounter the occasional snow storm — especially with more extreme weather events brought on by climate change. And for Texans, this is a serious issue.

Because the state is on its own electrical grid, unprecedented storms can cause outages. And right now, residents are worried that a winter storm warning in Texas will cause the Lone Star state to lose power, once again.