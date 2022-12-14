Keystone Pipeline Facts and Myths — Do You Know the Difference?

Recently, a leak in the Keystone Pipeline caused thousands of barrels of oil to spill into a creek in Kansas, causing immense environmental damage. Yet somehow, the construction of pipelines remains a controversial topic.

The internet can cause misinformation to spread quickly, which can lead to confusion about what’s true and what’s false. That’s why it’s always important to do a little bit of fact-checking. Keep reading to learn the difference between these Keystone Pipeline facts and myths.