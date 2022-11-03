Romanians are still in utter shock after a relatively significant earthquake rocked populated parts of the southeastern European country on Thursday, Nov. 3. While the earthquake in Romania took place in the Vrancea seismic area, which is north of Bucharest, it was mainly felt near the epicenter in Buzau as well as parts of Bucharest.

Citizens are advised to stay up to date on any alerts regarding aftershocks, as they are relatively likely.