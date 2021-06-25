What to Know About President Biden's New Infrastructure Bill

Although the infrastructure deal has been drafted, there's still work to do. Per CNN, senators are now on summer recess, and will return the week of July 12 — and a lot can happen between then and August recess. Since the bill isn't yet legislative text, so nothing is definite. There is most likely going to be some sort of budget resolution, which both sides will have to agree upon, and from there, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will bring it all to the floor in July for a vote.