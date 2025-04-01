Understanding the Spiritual Meaning of the Pink Moon and What It Means for You The vibes are decidedly romantic during the pink moon. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 1 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Uomo Libero/Unsplash

The first full moon of spring has earned the colorful title of the Pink Moon. This moon, which goes by a few other names, doesn't get its name from its appearance, though. Instead, it has been dubbed the Pink Moon, thanks to some pretty flowers that typically are in full bloom when this moon hangs large in the sky.

Article continues below advertisement

But that doesn't mean that there aren't those who find an intense spiritual connection to this moon thanks to when it appears, which is why it has strong ties to spiritual and astrological meaning for some folks. Keep reading to learn more about the spiritual meaning of the Pink Moon and what you should do so you can take full advantage of the romantic powers it generates during its arrival.

Source: Constantin Popp/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What is the pink moon's spiritual meaning?

The pink moon will arrive on April 12, 2025, at 8:22 p.m. EST. The moon will appear in its full phase, and it will hang in the sky during the Libra sign. This gives the moon some special significance in the world of romance, according to Pop Sugar, and some experts believe that April 12th is the perfect time to show yourself and those around you some love.

That's because Libra is considered the most glamorous of all of the zodiac signs, making it the perfect time to focus on beautifying yourself and your space. And you can extend that glow up to your relationships as well, according to the magazine, which says that the arrival of the Pink Moon is the perfect time to work on forgiving past grudges, mending fences, and even putting up your own boundaries to ensure that you're protecting your peace.

Article continues below advertisement

Then there are those who find religious significance in this moon, since it falls during Nisan, according to the lunar Hebrew calendar. This timing coincides with Passover, which begins at sundown on the night of the Pink Moon. It's also the moon the determines the date for Easter, according to the Farmer's Almanac. That's because Christians celebrate Easter on the first Sunday after the full moon, since it follows the lunar cycles of the Hebrew calendar.

Source: Daniil Silantev/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Where does the Pink Moon get its name from?

With all that talk of love and glam, you might think that the pink moon takes its name from the romantic color. Instead, Space.com says that the name actually comes from the ground phlox that blooms around the same time as the spring full moon. The North American flower isn't the only inspiration for this moon, though. Space.com says that it goes by a few other names as well, which include Egg Moon, Fish Moon, and even Sprouting Grass Moon.