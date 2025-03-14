Understanding the Illusion That Makes the Moon Appear Bigger Than It Is The moon isn't actually any bigger than normal. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 14 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Ganapathy Kumar/Unsplash

If you've ever glanced skyward and wondered why the moon appears particularly large, you're not alone. There are many folks who have wondered why the moon sometimes seems to change size, looking closer one night, while appearing to be smaller the next. And, while things like the phases of the moon and special celestial events can make the moon's appearance look different, there's usually no change in the size of Earth's biggest satellite.

Article continues below advertisement

So then, why does the moon appear bigger sometimes? The answer may have more to do with you, and where the moon is hanging in the sky, than the moon itself. Keep reading to learn more about the size of the moon and how perspective plays a huge role in how large it looks each night.

Source: Ganapathy Kumar/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why does the moon look bigger sometimes?

Sometimes, the moon looks big enough (and close enough) to touch. But, the giant rock isn't exactly expanding or moving closer when it appears that way. Instead, Astronomy magazine says that something called the moon illusion is to blame. This phenomenon can change the way we view the moon from Earth, based on the things that are around us, and where it's at when we're viewing it.

That's because the moon can sometimes appear bigger when it's closer to the horizon, because there are other things (like buildings and trees) that appear close to the moon, giving you a different perspective of its size. But, once it hangs high above the sky, where you're only likely to see the occasional cloud or airplane pass by, the moon can appear so much smaller.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Griffin Wooldridge/Unsplash

According to NASA, this isn't just a terrestrial problem, either. Astronauts in space can also experience the moon illusion, even when there isn't anything in their line of sight when they see it. But, not much else is known about the moon illusion, and NASA notes that they haven't yet come up with a solid explanation as to why this happens.

Article continues below advertisement

Where does the moon look biggest on Earth?

According to a thorough Google search, there is no one place on Earth where the moon looks the biggest. Instead, the moon will appear the largest to the human eye when it's closest to the horizon line, so the best time to see the "biggest" version of the moon would be as it begins to rise in your region. Of course, that's not to say that you couldn't get a much better view of the moon from different locations around the world.