Understanding What the March 2025 Arrival of the Blood Moon Means for You There are up to four blood moons in a typical year.

Amateur stargazers will want to look to the skies on March 14, 2025, so that they can take in the sights of the blood moon. This celestial event happens just a few times a year, and you can tell it's taking place thanks to the red, brown, or pink tint of the moon. But this spectacle is more than just a pretty trick of the light, it's actually a time when many people start to take internal stock of their lives.

That's because there's a lot of spiritual meaning behind the blood moon, including some stuff that dates back to the Bible. You can learn more about the blood moon below, including what you can do to take advantage of this semi-annual space event for yourself.



What is the spiritual significance of the blood moon?

When the moon turns a ruddy red as it hangs in the night sky, some believe that it's the perfect opportunity to explore some of your mind's "darker" side. According to the Spirituality + Health blog, that may mean taking stock of the emotions that many of us wish to keep hidden, like anger, grief, and even shame.

Those who follow the zodiac may be interested to know that signifies when the moon moves into Virgo, according to Country Living magazine, which will put a focus on the Earth sign and all the beliefs tied to it. That means some folks may want to spend the evening of the blood moon exercising some of their Virgo traits, which include working on getting organized, setting up new routines, or even taking care of some responsibilities.

What does the Bible say about the blood moon?

People have been talking about the blood moon for so long that references are even made to it in the Bible. According to the Christian Broadcasting Network, the blood moon is said to be a sign that the end is near. While it's easy to imagine that people back then would have been scared to see the moon suddenly turn red, the change of colors isn't actually anything to worry about.

What is the blood moon?

As you can see, the spooky name is about as scary as a blood moon gets, since the moniker comes from the color of the moon, and nothing else. According to Space.com, the reason the moon appears red during a blood moon is because of a trick of the light that takes place during a lunar eclipse, when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, cutting off the light emanating from the sun.

This whole process typically only happens between two and four times a year, and when it does, it's only visible from certain spots in the world. So, if you miss your chance to see the upcoming blood moon, chances are there's another one hot on its tail, as long as you're in the right place to catch it, that is. In fact, Forbes says that 2025 will see two blood moons. The first one will take place in March, and it will be visible to much of North and South America.