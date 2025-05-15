Tsunami Warning Issued After 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Off the Coast of Greece The earthquake registered a magnitude of 6.0. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 15 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Joshua Kettle/Unsplash

A shocking 6.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked the island of Crete in Greece, causing many to fear for their safety amid a rush of similar seismic activities that have devastated other parts of the world in recent years. To further the dread amid the ongoing climate crisis, the powerful earthquake set off a tsunami alert in the area, with locals and tourists in the region warned to expect aftershocks as well. Certainly, this time is nerve-wracking for Cretans and Greeks in the area.

Below, we report on the current events of the earthquake and ensuing tsunami alert, and how the devastation has impacted the area. Keep reading to learn about the effects of the Crete earthquake on nearby islands, as well as what residents and tourists in the area should know in the hours since the seismic event.

An earthquake in Greece spawned a tsunami warning.

According to the Mirror, the epicenter of a 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near the island of Crete, off the coast of Greece. After the initial shock of the May 14 morning earthquake, the magnitude was updated to an even 6.0, and a tsunami warning was issued, with residents advised to be on alert. "The quake hit near the islands of Kasos and Karpathos, smaller islands near Crete’s east coast in the Mediterranean Sea," according to a report in the Independent.

Unfortunately, the earthquake occurred in an area of Greece that has historically been a hotbed for such seismic activities, causing much concern among locals there. "The Greek island of Crete and its surrounding region have long been known as one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone zones," according to the Mirror. "Back in October 2021, a 6.3 magnitude quake rattled Crete just weeks after another deadly tremor killed one person and injured at least a dozen others."

Strong earthquake strikes off Crete, no damage reported https://t.co/Dzdw8PyLsk https://t.co/Dzdw8PyLsk — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2025

Also in that area of the Aegan Sea, "One of the most powerful quakes in recent memory struck near the island of Karpathos in October 2021, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale," per the Mirror. "Though no fatalities were reported, the tremor sent shockwaves through nearby islands, including Kasos and Rhodes."

Earthquake hits holiday hotspot as 6.3-magnitude tremor triggers tsunami alerthttps://t.co/Xr0JZ9phzb pic.twitter.com/fZz6E2sr6R — The Sun (@TheSun) May 14, 2025

Indeed, Crete is known the world over as a popular locale for the well-to-do to visit and vacation. Thus, several stories have flooded the Internet asking the question: is it safe to travel to Crete right now? The latest update from the 112 Emergency Communications Service/Ministry for Climate Crisis & Civil Protection on Twitter advised those in the area to "Evacuate coastal areas immediately," and to "Follow the instructions of Local Authorities," as of the time of the earthquake.